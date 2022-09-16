Covington Capital Management Has $9.19 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Covington Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.02. 44,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,639. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.83 and its 200-day moving average is $64.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

