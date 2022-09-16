Covington Capital Management Has $7.67 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $522,697,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $316,560,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,016,151,000 after buying an additional 2,144,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,924,000 after buying an additional 2,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

FISV traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.81. 197,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,820. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.30. The company has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $111.84.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.54.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,896. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

