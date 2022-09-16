Covington Capital Management Has $7.09 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Stolper Co increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 4,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 31,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,415,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.7% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $412.58. The company had a trading volume of 25,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,502. The company has a market capitalization of $109.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $419.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.54.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

