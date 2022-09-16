Covington Capital Management Has $5.52 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S&P Global Stock Down 0.9 %

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $343.99. 209,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,974. The business has a 50 day moving average of $365.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $114.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.34%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

