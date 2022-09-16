Covington Capital Management Decreases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Covington Capital Management cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,229 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Covington Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $22,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 4,814.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,446,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,909,000 after purchasing an additional 26,888,421 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,511,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 523,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,489,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,539,000 after buying an additional 48,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 475,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,094,000 after buying an additional 18,809 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST remained flat at $50.42 during midday trading on Friday. 7,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,560. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average of $50.58. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

