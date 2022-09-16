Covington Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Covington Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Covington Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $30,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,578,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.63. 810,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,509,553. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.83.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

