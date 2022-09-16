Covington Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Covington Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $11,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

LHX stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.03. The company had a trading volume of 34,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.13. The stock has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.68.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

