Covington Capital Management Buys 16,904 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,433 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PXD traded down $5.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $146.40 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.31 and a 200-day moving average of $242.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $8.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.38%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.19%.

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

