Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $211.00 million-$214.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.06 million. Coupa Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.37-$0.44 EPS.

Coupa Software Stock Performance

Shares of COUP stock traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.55. The company had a trading volume of 44,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,017. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.96. Coupa Software has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $259.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupa Software

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COUP shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.95.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $111,156.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,729 shares in the company, valued at $205,505.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $106,913.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,017.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $111,156.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,505.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,113 shares of company stock worth $1,210,703 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth $202,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Coupa Software by 14.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

