Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CJREF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.11.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Corus Entertainment stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $341.07 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.31%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0466 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

