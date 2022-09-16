Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Short Interest Up 182.3% in August

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,893,700 shares, a growth of 182.3% from the August 15th total of 670,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 286.9 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CJREF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities cut shares of Corus Entertainment from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.25 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday. CIBC lowered Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.11.

OTCMKTS:CJREF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.92. 90,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,612. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $377.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $341.07 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0466 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

