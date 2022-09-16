CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Trading 1.5% Higher

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.72. 12,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 935,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.84.

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Lucibeth Mayberry sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $852,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other CoreCivic news, EVP Lucibeth Mayberry sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $852,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $975,075. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 16.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 612,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 86,757 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in CoreCivic by 28.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in CoreCivic by 24.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in CoreCivic by 39.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 20,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC increased its stake in CoreCivic by 8.4% in the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 243,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 18,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

