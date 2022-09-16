Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 435,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 116,617 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,138,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 37,487 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 911,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

Featured Stories

