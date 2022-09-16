CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Short Interest Update

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 492,400 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the August 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 167,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONX

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CONX by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 87,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 42,971 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CONX by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after purchasing an additional 522,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter valued at $7,373,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter valued at $1,149,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CONX by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 3,726,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,434 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONX Trading Up 0.1 %

CONX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. 20,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,701. CONX has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89.

CONX Company Profile

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

