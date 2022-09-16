ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Short Interest Down 54.6% in August

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,000 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the August 15th total of 771,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut ContraFect from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of ContraFect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded shares of ContraFect to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ContraFect has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Get ContraFect alerts:

ContraFect Stock Performance

ContraFect stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.22. 5,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,761. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46.

Institutional Trading of ContraFect

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Analysts predict that ContraFect will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ContraFect Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.