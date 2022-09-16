Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,300 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the August 15th total of 91,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 371,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTX. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

CNTX stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. 329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,830. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91. Context Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $10.87.

Context Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). Analysts predict that Context Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

