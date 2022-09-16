ContentBox (BOX) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $411,482.16 and $123,471.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00091125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00079305 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00021277 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00030959 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007789 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000280 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ContentBox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content.BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

