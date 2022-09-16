Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 816.7% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTA. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $939,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,133,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 96,400 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 69,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,152,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,002,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 58,454 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Constellation Acquisition Corp I stock remained flat at $9.90 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,110. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Constellation Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

