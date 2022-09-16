Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.36-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.72 million.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

CCSI stock traded down 0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting 50.10. 5,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,020. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 52.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 52.00. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1 year low of 34.81 and a 1 year high of 69.31.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported 1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 1.12 by 0.12. The company had revenue of 93.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 94.00 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 141.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CCSI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at $152,334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at $104,765,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at $38,562,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at $28,250,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at $19,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

See Also

