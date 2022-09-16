ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Lowered by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,784 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 60,530 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 3,788 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 493.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 25,746 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 21,405 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 3.3 %

COP stock traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,493,983. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $144.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.79.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.47.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.