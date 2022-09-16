Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 503,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,606 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF were worth $12,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 758,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,988,000 after buying an additional 64,149 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 221,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 207,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 163,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 585.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 92,799 shares in the last quarter.

IBDT opened at $24.46 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46.

