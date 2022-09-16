Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 9,193 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,193 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Veritex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 100,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veritex by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veritex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

VBTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Veritex to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Veritex from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens cut Veritex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veritex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $29.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 35.73%. The company had revenue of $94.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Veritex’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

In related news, CFO Terry Earley bought 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,390. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

