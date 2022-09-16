Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 22,058 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,058 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the first quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Marten Transport by 108.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the first quarter worth $109,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $19.91 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $329.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.70 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

In related news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $236,477.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,475 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,241.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Marten Transport to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Vertical Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

