Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,110 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.77% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBMP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IBMP stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.28. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $27.24.

