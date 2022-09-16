Confluence Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,693 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Core Laboratories worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of CLB stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.36 million, a P/E ratio of 93.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Articles

