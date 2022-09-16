Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Main Street Capital worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 56,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

NYSE MAIN opened at $39.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.28. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.30%.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Further Reading

