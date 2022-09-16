Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $157.19 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,351,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises about 2.4% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $157,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 953.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1,254.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PGR. Citigroup assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

Shares of PGR opened at $127.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 90.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $129.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

