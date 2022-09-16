Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $11.47 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 21,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $73.16 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.38 and a 52-week high of $96.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.48 and its 200 day moving average is $77.20.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

