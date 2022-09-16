Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $15,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 16,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Insider Activity

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $85.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.14 and a 200 day moving average of $97.22. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $126.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

