Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,784 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of American Water Works worth $19,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK opened at $147.86 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.45 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AWK shares. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.71.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

