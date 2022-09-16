Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.71

Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 43361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Conduent to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Conduent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conduent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51.

Insider Transactions at Conduent

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.68 million. Conduent had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clifford Skelton acquired 47,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $201,665.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,862,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,109,775.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Conduent news, CFO Stephen Henry Wood bought 47,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $199,785.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 478,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,975.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifford Skelton bought 47,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $201,665.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,862,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,109,775.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conduent

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Conduent by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 31,439 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Conduent by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 15,128 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Goff John C acquired a new stake in Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Conduent by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 29,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

Featured Articles

