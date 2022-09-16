Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the August 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,346,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,794,932.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 15,000 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,346,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,794,932.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 20,000 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,331,873 shares in the company, valued at $14,929,244.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 50,000 shares of company stock worth $134,300. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $3,487,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Compass Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,327,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,442. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31. Compass Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $308.92 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

