Comparing RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) & Cian (NYSE:CIAN)

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) and Cian (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for RingCentral and Cian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral 0 4 18 1 2.87 Cian 0 3 3 0 2.50

RingCentral currently has a consensus target price of $131.95, indicating a potential upside of 194.87%. Cian has a consensus target price of $19.24, indicating a potential upside of 465.88%. Given Cian’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cian is more favorable than RingCentral.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral -31.67% -233.94% -9.60% Cian -23.40% -57.28% -32.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RingCentral and Cian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares RingCentral and Cian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral $1.59 billion 2.67 -$376.25 million ($6.15) -7.28 Cian $81.20 million 2.93 -$38.50 million ($0.32) -10.63

Cian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RingCentral. Cian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RingCentral, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.3% of RingCentral shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Cian shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of RingCentral shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Cian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RingCentral beats Cian on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc. engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax. It sells its products under the RingCentral Professional, RingCentral Glip, and RingCentral Fax brands. The company was founded by Vlad Vendrow and Vladimir Shmunis in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, CA.

About Cian

(Get Rating)

Cian PLC operates an online real estate classifieds platform in Russia. Its real estate platform connects millions of users, the real estate buyers, and renters to millions of real estate listings of various types, such as residential and commercial, primary and secondary, and urban and suburban for sale and rent. The company was formerly known as Solaredge Holdings Limited. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

