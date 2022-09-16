Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $37.75

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.75 and traded as low as $34.52. Community Financial shares last traded at $34.62, with a volume of 2,577 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Community Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Community Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 33.64%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCFC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Community Financial by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Community Financial by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Community Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Community Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Community Financial by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

