Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) Short Interest Update

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the August 15th total of 156,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CFO Michael Gerard Campbell bought 25,000 shares of Comera Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Sherblom purchased 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $101,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 371,163 shares in the company, valued at $753,460.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 122,600 shares of company stock valued at $251,306 in the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Comera Life Sciences stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.33% of Comera Life Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMRA stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,056,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,502. Comera Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50.

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform, SQore. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous (IV) biologics to subcutaneous (SQ) versions.

