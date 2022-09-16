Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Update

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, an increase of 83.5% from the August 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLPBY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.69. 68,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 0.28. Coloplast A/S has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $18.19.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Coloplast A/S from 1,080.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,023.33.

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

