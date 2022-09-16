CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Trading Down 1.3%

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $8.09. 7,603 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 32,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CollPlant Biotechnologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $189,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $361,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 119.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

