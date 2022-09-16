Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cohu from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cohu to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Cohu from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Cohu from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.63.

Cohu Stock Down 1.5 %

Cohu stock opened at $26.82 on Monday. Cohu has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $39.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.55.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $217.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cohu will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at $528,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Cohu by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Cohu by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,107,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,176,000 after purchasing an additional 161,254 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cohu by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cohu by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after purchasing an additional 109,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

