Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $60.85

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.85 and last traded at $61.46, with a volume of 18588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.04.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTSH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.50 and its 200-day moving average is $74.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

