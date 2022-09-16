Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Up 3.5%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.94. 99,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,808,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Noble Financial cut Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.
The firm has a market cap of $808.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68.
Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.
