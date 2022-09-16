Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Up 3.5%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.94. 99,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,808,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Noble Financial cut Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

The firm has a market cap of $808.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 193,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 557.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 424,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 360,214 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 322.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 597,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 456,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

