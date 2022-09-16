Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

Coda Octopus Group Price Performance

Coda Octopus Group stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. Coda Octopus Group has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $5.46.

Institutional Trading of Coda Octopus Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coda Octopus Group stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of Coda Octopus Group worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Coda Octopus Group

Separately, Alliance Global Partners set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

