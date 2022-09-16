Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Plans Dividend of $0.45

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.4489 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st.

Cochlear Stock Down 3.6 %

CHEOY opened at $70.89 on Friday. Cochlear has a 12 month low of $63.18 and a 12 month high of $88.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.85 and a 200 day moving average of $76.63.

Get Cochlear alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered Cochlear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for adults and children worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.