Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Given New GBX 2,700 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CCHGY. UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,600 ($31.42) in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,825 ($22.05) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,291.67.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CCHGY opened at $22.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average is $22.02. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $37.01.

Coca-Cola HBC Dividend Announcement

About Coca-Cola HBC

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.6938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

