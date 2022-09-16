CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Down 60.1% in August

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the August 15th total of 22,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CLPS Incorporation Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CLPS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. 6,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,081. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. CLPS Incorporation has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $3.86.

Get CLPS Incorporation alerts:

CLPS Incorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.