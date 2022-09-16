Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 215 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.1% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 3.5 %

ROK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.29.

Shares of ROK traded down $8.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,164. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.82 and its 200-day moving average is $236.54. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.