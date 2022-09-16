Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 123,689 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,238,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,689 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.88% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $50,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COMT. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,248.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

COMT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.35. The company had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,560. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.78.

