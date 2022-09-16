Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,366 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $1,620,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 492,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 975,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,174,000 after purchasing an additional 223,098 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 743,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,100. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.13.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.