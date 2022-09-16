Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,248 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 42,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 14,395.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 80,902 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 76.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 97.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares during the period.

MUST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.06. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,908. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $22.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.54.

