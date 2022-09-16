Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $42,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.67. 102,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,329,540. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.33. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.07 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

