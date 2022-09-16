Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,651 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $14,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903,604 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,423,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,337,000 after buying an additional 1,066,121 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 727,469 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,399,000. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,957,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,478 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.07. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

